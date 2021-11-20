Head to Head Survey: Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) versus Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Norwood Financial and Commerce Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $66.24 million 3.36 $15.08 million $2.89 9.42 Commerce Bancshares $1.38 billion 6.09 $354.06 million $4.65 15.55

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Norwood Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 29.88% 12.09% 1.21% Commerce Bancshares 38.97% 15.93% 1.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Norwood Financial and Commerce Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Commerce Bancshares 3 1 0 0 1.25

Commerce Bancshares has a consensus price target of $67.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.31%. Given Commerce Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commerce Bancshares is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Norwood Financial pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Norwood Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Norwood Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats Norwood Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer installment lending, personal mortgage banking, and debit & credit bank card activities. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, including the small business banking product line within the branch network, leasing, international services, and business, government deposit, and related commercial cash management services, as well as merchant and commercial bank card products. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning, advisory and discretionary investment management and brokerage services. The company was founded on August 4, 1966 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

