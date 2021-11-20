Hedget Trading Down 28.9% Over Last Week (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for $4.70 or 0.00007884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a market cap of $8.23 million and $575,873.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedget alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00221457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00089315 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.