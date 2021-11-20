Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of Titan Machinery worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 487.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,074,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $769.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.74. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

