Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 109,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHLB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $29.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

In other news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

