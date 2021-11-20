Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,144,000 after purchasing an additional 945,092 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 739,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Shares of COF opened at $151.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.09. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.03 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

