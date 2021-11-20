Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 1.05% of Yellow worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after buying an additional 2,262,353 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,972,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,095,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 2,573.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 697,434 shares during the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YELL stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. Yellow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

