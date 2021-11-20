Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Shares of BX opened at $146.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.18 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 838,693 shares valued at $58,576,397. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.