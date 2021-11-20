Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.20.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $331.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.21. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $104.27 and a 52-week high of $332.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.