Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Citi Trends worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 28.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 687.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,995 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth about $1,525,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth about $288,000.

Shares of CTRN opened at $90.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.95. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $825.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The company had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

