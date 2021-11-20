Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of BankUnited worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKU. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BankUnited by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BankUnited by 1,216.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.51 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.