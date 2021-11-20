Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,477,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,562,000 after buying an additional 311,947 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,883,000 after purchasing an additional 394,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,338,000 after purchasing an additional 652,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares in the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

In related news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $184,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $541,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,721 shares of company stock worth $4,752,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $33.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.