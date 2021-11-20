Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 248,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $786.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.81. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

