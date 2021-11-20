Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Surgery Partners worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,324,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,215,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 260,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 71,870 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Surgery Partners by 105,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 3.00. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

