Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Sterling Bancorp worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STL. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,570,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 350.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,594,000 after acquiring an additional 546,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,360,000 after acquiring an additional 507,588 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on STL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

