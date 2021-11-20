Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,047,000 after purchasing an additional 830,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,873,000 after acquiring an additional 774,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Shares of MS opened at $96.91 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

