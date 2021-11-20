Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of MarineMax worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in MarineMax by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MarineMax by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MarineMax by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 28,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MarineMax by 101,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

