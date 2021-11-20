Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 260,000 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 260,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Investors Bancorp worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISBC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

