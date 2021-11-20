Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 462 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Mastercard by 9.7% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 15,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $339.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.38 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,658 shares of company stock worth $67,541,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

