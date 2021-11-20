Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.53% of Citi Trends worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $90.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.80. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

