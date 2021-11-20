Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,325 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $200.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

