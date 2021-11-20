Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $44.63 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,315 shares of company stock worth $2,480,692. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

