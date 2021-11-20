Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $234,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $434,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

