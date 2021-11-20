Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,733 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.32% of Heritage Commerce worth $22,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $60,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $704.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.18. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

