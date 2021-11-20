Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HESAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $188.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.36. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $190.43.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.