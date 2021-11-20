Hermez Network Price Up 5.9% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.89 or 0.00011885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $32.39 million and $2.02 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00048282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00221170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00088845 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network

