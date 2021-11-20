Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HI. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

