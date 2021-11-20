Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLMN. William Blair began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. 410,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,243. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,967,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,346,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

