Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the October 14th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 3,608 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the first quarter worth about $192,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the first quarter worth about $396,000. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HZN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. 114,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.72. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.