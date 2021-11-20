Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,717 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $38,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth $54,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.82.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,832 shares of company stock worth $22,521,442. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

