Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post $21.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.68 billion. Humana posted sales of $19.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $83.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.69 billion to $83.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $92.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.90 billion to $96.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $503.51.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM opened at $434.87 on Friday. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $428.36 and its 200-day moving average is $432.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

