HUNT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21.50 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $93.98 million and approximately $21.50 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HUNT has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About HUNT

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

