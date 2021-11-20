Huobi BTC (HBTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.79 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $2.37 billion and $2.79 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $59,425.07 or 1.00107014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00070387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00075958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00090732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,351.20 or 0.07330005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,296.78 or 0.99890903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

