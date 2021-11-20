Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.01

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06), with a volume of 5,939,980 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.72. The company has a market cap of £87.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile (LON:HUR)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

