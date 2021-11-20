HUSD (HUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $285.06 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $285.06 million and approximately $214.33 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00221457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00089315 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 284,862,755 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

