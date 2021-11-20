HyperDAO Price Hits $0.0198 on Top Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $610,138.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.13 or 0.00218996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,781,480 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

