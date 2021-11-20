i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.11 million.i3 Verticals also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.25-1.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.72.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 409,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 85.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.