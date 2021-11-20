IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBG shares. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBI Group stock opened at C$13.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$429.74 million and a PE ratio of 26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.97. IBI Group has a one year low of C$7.16 and a one year high of C$14.06.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.