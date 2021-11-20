Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Reaches $12,389.46 on Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $12,389.46 or 0.20849790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $77,325.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00072005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00090809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,359.79 or 0.07336937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,460.87 or 1.00064615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.