ICHI Price Down 4.8% This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $18.68 million and $143,480.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for about $4.94 or 0.00008270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00070097 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00072757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00090845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,374.20 or 0.07322563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,736.64 or 1.00001201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,782,115 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.