ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. ICU Medical reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

ICU Medical stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $246.98. 358,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,414. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $183.17 and a 1 year high of $282.00.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ICU Medical by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

