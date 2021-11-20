IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.11

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 68.11 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.94). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 71.40 ($0.93), with a volume of 93,946 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of IDOX in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £318.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

