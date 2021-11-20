IFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Shares of PM opened at $90.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

