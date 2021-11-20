IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,386 shares of company stock valued at $501,771,069 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG opened at $2,999.05 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,856.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2,691.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

