IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $503.32

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 503.32 ($6.58) and traded as low as GBX 233 ($3.04). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.04), with a volume of 48,567 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on IG Design Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £225.68 million and a P/E ratio of 36.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 415.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 503.32.

In related news, insider Stewart Gilliland bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 522 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £39,150 ($51,149.73).

IG Design Group Company Profile (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

