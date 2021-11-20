Illuvium (ILV) Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $642.03 million and approximately $49.80 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $999.19 or 0.01705093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00071291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00074269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00092720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,285.40 or 0.07312907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,560.39 or 0.99931548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,551 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

