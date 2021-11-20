ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0129 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $152,651.35 and $65,954.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000871 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,812,719 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

