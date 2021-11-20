ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,964 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of ImmunoGen worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 346,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,178,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

IMGN stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.22.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.