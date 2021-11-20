Impossible Finance One Day Volume Reaches $164,468.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00002540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $164,468.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Impossible Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00071763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00091312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.89 or 0.07284305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.06 or 1.00076860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.