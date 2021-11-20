Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,846,000 after acquiring an additional 627,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,496,000 after acquiring an additional 433,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,247,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,675,000 after acquiring an additional 210,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 700,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,487,000 after acquiring an additional 49,346 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $726,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,806,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $45,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,900 shares of company stock valued at $20,543,567. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 326.05 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.52. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NARI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

