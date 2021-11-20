Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.75 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$19.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$18.37 and a one year high of C$32.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -69.30%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

